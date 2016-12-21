Sharks place Marc-Edouard Vlasic on I...

Sharks place Marc-Edouard Vlasic on Injured Reserve

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fear The Fin

The Sharks put Marc-Edouard Vlasic on the Injured Reserve list today and recalled Mirco Mueller from the San Jose Barracuda, ruling out the veteran defender from play the rest of the week according to Acquaintance of the Blog Curtis Pashelka. With Mueller being recalled, Vlasic placed on IR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC