Sharks' Pavelski, Burns, Jones named NHL All-Stars

12 hrs ago

Three Sharks players - Forward Joe Pavelski, defenseman Brent Burns and goalie Martin Jones - and coach Pete DeBoer were selected to represent the Pacific Division at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this month. It is the second straight year Pavelski has been selected, the third straight for Burns - and fourth overall - and the first for Jones.

