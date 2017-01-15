Sharks notes: Hertl could start conta...

Sharks notes: Hertl could start contact practices soon, Donskoi improving

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Forward Tomas Hertl, out for the last two months with a right knee sprain, participated in Sunday's optional skate and is hoping he can take part in full practices with contact in the near future. Hertl has been a light participant in some recent practices, doing mainly shooting and skating drills, and is eager to step take the intensity up a notch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC