Sharks' Mirco Mueller could make NHL season debut Tuesday
Defenseman Mirco Mueller could make his NHL season debut on Tuesday when the Sharks face the Los Angeles Kings to start a three-game homestand. Mueller was once again recalled by the Sharks from the Barracuda on Monday, and while he was mainly an insurance policy on the other occasions he was promoted from the AHL this season, he could enter the lineup with the big club experiencing a depleted blue line.
