Sharks glad to see Matt Nieto get chance with Colorado Avalanche
Matt Nieto's former Sharks teammates were disappointed to see him go but happy that he'll get an opportunity to play now that he's with the Colorado Avalanche. Nieto, who was placed on waivers by the Sharks on Wednesday, was claimed Thursday by an Avalanche team that could use an infusion of fresh blood.
