Sharks Donskoi, Couture could play Thursday vs. Tampa Bay

Aaron Dell will get the start in net and both Logan Couture and Joonas Donskoi will be game time decisions as the Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday looking for their third straight win. Couture, who fell ill earlier this week and missed the Sharks' game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings, skated Thursday morning and told coach Pete DeBoer that he was feeling better.

