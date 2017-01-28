Sharks better, faster and deeper than last year's Cup finalist, says DeBoer
One of the central themes going into last year's Stanley Cup Final was the speed of the Penguins and Sharks . It's something Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer remembered with a chuckle at Saturday's All-Star media session, as he prepped to coach the Pacific Division.
