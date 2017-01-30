Sharks aim for home-ice advantage in tight Pacific Division race

The Sharks still have some work to do over the final 10 weeks of the regular season if they want to clinch a playoff spot for the 19th time in franchise history. But a strong 8-4-1 record so far in January has afforded the Sharks the luxury of keeping one eye on the overall postseason picture and another on their place among the top three teams in the Pacific Division standings.

