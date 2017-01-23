Senators acquire forward Wingels form...

Senators acquire forward Wingels form Sharks for two AHL players, 7th-round pick

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes defenceman Luke Schenn disrupts the shot attempt by San Jose Sharks center Tommy Wingels during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. The Sharks have traded Wingels to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for two minor league forwards and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... 5 hr RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC