Schlemko's OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2

With San Jose in a grueling stretch of eight games in 13 days before the All-Star break, coach Peter DeBoer knows he needs to get help from some unusual places if the Sharks want to avoid a letdown. David Schlemko scored his second goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in overtime and the Sharks got a goal from the fourth line for the third straight game to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.

