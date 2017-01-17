Schlemko's OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2
With San Jose in a grueling stretch of eight games in 13 days before the All-Star break, coach Peter DeBoer knows he needs to get help from some unusual places if the Sharks want to avoid a letdown. David Schlemko scored his second goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in overtime and the Sharks got a goal from the fourth line for the third straight game to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Sun
|T Bone
|1
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC