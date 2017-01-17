San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings...

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

The San Jose Sharks have dropped consecutive games to the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2015 and will attempt to end that skid on Wednesday as small -114 road underdogs at The Kings have won the past two meetings in the Pacific Division rivalry after losing seven of the previous eight, including dropping four of five in last year's playoff matchup. The Sharks have won 11 of 19 meetings since blowing a 3-0 lead to Los Angeles in the first round of the 2014 postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC