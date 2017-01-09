San Jose Sharks Score at Will vs. Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings were the first team to let the San Jose Sharks score five goals this 2016-17 NHL season. In fact, the SAP Center horn sounded six times on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Sharks did not have their trademark defensive prowess Saturday, giving up 35 shots and three goals.
