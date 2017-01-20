San Jose Sharks: Is Brent Burns the m...

San Jose Sharks: Is Brent Burns the most valuable player in the NHL?

San Jose Sharks' defenseman Brent Burns is making a serious case not only for the NHL's most interesting player but also its most valuable one. His lovable pregame routines, unique style, and off-ice charm have been well known but his game has reached a new level this season.

