San Jose Barracuda: Danny O'Regan scores twice as 'Cuda welcome reinforcements

Danny O'Regan made a triumphant return from injury on Wednesday night, scoring twice as the San Jose Barracuda stomped on the Stockton Heat 5-0. The Barracuda couldn't get O'Regan back a moment too soon as the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate had lost a pair of games and was clearly struggling to absorb losing its top forwards to call up.

