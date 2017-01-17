Ryan Carpenter has earned the fourth ...

Ryan Carpenter has earned the fourth line center job

The Sharks have been scrambling to find a temporary fourth line center since Tomas Hertl went down with a knee injury early in the season. Tommy Wingels has gotten the most play at center but head coach Pete DeBoer even gave Micheal Haley a look before Ryan Carpenter was finally given an opportunity.

