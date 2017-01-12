Quick Bite: Sharks shut out on Fear t...

Quick Bite: Sharks shut out on Fear the Fin Night

The return of Paul Martin and David Schlemko to the blue line on Saturday night gave the Sharks their strongest lineup in weeks, but a disastrous second period left them fighting a deficit they couldn't overcome. Joe Thornton's game misconduct penalty after San Jose went down 2-0 left his team shorthanded once again as St. Louis took the second of three matchups between these two teams this season by a score of 4-0.

