Pizarro: World War II vet's San Jose home gets an upgrade
San Jose Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie helps volunteer Frank Duffina, right, as Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and the Sharks Foundation worked on the home of Isiah Breaux, 93, and his 95-year-old wife, Velma, on Friday. In 1949, Isiah Breaux and his wife, Velma, used a GI loan to buy a lot and have a house built in an East San Jose neighborhood near Alum Rock Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC