Ottawa Senators acquire Tommy Wingels from San Jose Sharks
Wingels, who's been playing fourth line centre for the Sharks, has five goals and three assists in 37 games so far this season. He can also play right wing, and is expected to make the trip to Ottawa tonight and play his first game on Wednesday vs Calgary.
