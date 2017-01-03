Mirco Mueller scores using a Frickin ...

Mirco Mueller scores using a Frickin Laser Beam

Yesterday Read more: Fear The Fin

It turns out that Mirco Mueller can score every once in a great while. For just the second time in his career, the defender ripped a frickin laser beam into the back of the net to put the Sharks ahead 2-1 on Saturday night.

