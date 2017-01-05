Mikkel Boedker scratched as Sharks host Minnesota Wild
Tommy Wingels reenters the lineup and Mikkel Boedker will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season as the Sharks continue their homestand Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild. Boedker, the Sharks' prized free-agent acquisition in July, had a season-low 10:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings, and had just two shifts in the third period.
