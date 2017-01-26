Marleaua s longevity a marvel

SAN JOSE >> Unwittingly or not, Sharks coach Pete DeBoer provided the perfect argument for Patrick Marleau's eventual induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Tuesday night, after Marleau followed up Monday's four-goal explosion in Colorado by recording his second game-winning goal in 24 hours, DeBoer marveled about his 37-year-old forward, noting that Marleau still has “a lot of gas in the tank.” That statement should answer both burning questions related to Marleau: Should the Sharks re-sign him when his contract expires this season, and is he a Hall of Famer? With 498 career goals, Marleau soon will become the 45th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau.

