Marleaua s longevity a marvel
SAN JOSE >> Unwittingly or not, Sharks coach Pete DeBoer provided the perfect argument for Patrick Marleau's eventual induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Tuesday night, after Marleau followed up Monday's four-goal explosion in Colorado by recording his second game-winning goal in 24 hours, DeBoer marveled about his 37-year-old forward, noting that Marleau still has “a lot of gas in the tank.” That statement should answer both burning questions related to Marleau: Should the Sharks re-sign him when his contract expires this season, and is he a Hall of Famer? With 498 career goals, Marleau soon will become the 45th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Tue
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC