Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks beat Avalanche 5-2
Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 for their fifth straight win Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks beat Avalanche 5-2 Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 for their fifth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSZ1U1 San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture, front, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, of Russia, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver.
