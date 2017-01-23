Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks...

Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks beat Avalanche 5-2

9 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 for their fifth straight win. San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture, front, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, of Russia, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver.

