Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks beat Avalanche 5-2

Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Marleau scored in a variety of ways to break open a game tied at 1 heading into the third: He tipped a shot in off the post, scored on a wraparound, lined in a wrist shot and finally lifted a backhander over rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

