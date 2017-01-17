Marcus Sorensen, Julius Bergman lead beatdown of Condors
Marcus Sorensen scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season while Julius Bergman earned his 12th and 13th assists in a 7-1 win for the San Jose Barracuda over the Bakersfield Condors on Monday evening. Sorensen is by no means a young player at 24 years old but with 19 points in 32 games he has at least raised some eyebrows in his first North American season.
