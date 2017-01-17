Marcus Sorensen, Julius Bergman lead ...

Marcus Sorensen, Julius Bergman lead beatdown of Condors

Marcus Sorensen scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season while Julius Bergman earned his 12th and 13th assists in a 7-1 win for the San Jose Barracuda over the Bakersfield Condors on Monday evening. Sorensen is by no means a young player at 24 years old but with 19 points in 32 games he has at least raised some eyebrows in his first North American season.

