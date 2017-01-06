Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury Threatens San Jose Sharks

Despite head coach Peter DeBoer's rejection of the excuse, the Marc-Edouard Vlasic injury is impacting the San Jose Sharks There is no denying that the San Jose Sharks are a different team after the Marc-Edouard Vlasic injury. Their third straight loss resulted from a Minnesota Wild comeback at SAP Center Thursday, Jan. 5. The Sharks lost just once entering the third period ahead over the first 36 games of the 2016-17 NHL season.

