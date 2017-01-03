Koivu rallies Minnesota in wild third...

Koivu rallies Minnesota in wild third to beat Sharks

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and the Minnesota Wild overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Thursday night. The teams combined for five goals in the third, with Joel Ward and Patrick Marleau putting San Jose ahead 4-2 in the first five minutes before Eric Staal scored once and Koivu twice to bring the Wild back.

