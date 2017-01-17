Know the Enemy: Q&A with Fear The Fin
These upcoming two games with the San Jose Sharks are the only meetings the Avs have with the teal and black this season. They're important for San Jose as they attempt to get closer to a guaranteed spot as a Top 3 team in the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC