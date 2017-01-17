Kings rally past Sharks 2-1 in overtime
Shaun Philip Hardy, 32, and his 5-year-old son lived for most of December while the boy's mother, clad in Christmas pajamas and wrapped in plastic and duct tape, lay dead in the garage of their suburban home on Chesterfield Lane, court documents released Tuesday revealed. In a gritty, defensive game, a scoring run by Manvel in the final 2 minutes of the first half gave the Lady Mavericks just enough breathing room to take a 35-32 win against the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC