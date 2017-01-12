Joe Thornton shoots when he wants
It seems Joe Thornton has taken more shot attempts recently, something Friend of the Blog Kevin Kurz brought up during Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues: Seems like he has been more lately. Took a shot on two-on-one the other night, and drove the net here in the first minute https://t.co/zKbpIQB9Tg He more or less backed off the statement shortly thereafter when looking at Thornton's shot on goal totals , but I think Kurz is onto something here.
