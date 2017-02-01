Hertl gets game-winner in Sharks' 3-1...

Hertl gets game-winner in Sharks' 3-1 win over Blackhawks

21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Tomas Hertl's long wait between goals ended and Patrick Marleau closed in on a major milestone for the San Jose Sharks. Hertl's first goal in more than three months broke a tie with 2:03 remaining in regulation after Marleau scored his 499th career goal, helping the Sharks win for the seventh time in eight games, 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

