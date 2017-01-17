Gameday preview: Wild at San Jose
Preview: The Wild, off since New Year's Eve after suffering its first defeat since a shootout loss in Calgary on Dec. 2, is looking to avoid its first losing streak in a month and only its second regulation losing streak of the season. This is the first of a three-game California swing; the Wild, winners of six consecutive on the road and 7-1-3 in its past 11 on the road, has yet to face the Sharks, last year's Stanley Cup finalist from the West, and the Ducks, Bruce Boudreau's previous team.
