Dougie Hamilton's goal late in third period lifts Calgary Flames past San Jose Sharks 3-2

Together with the help of Flames netminder Chad Johnson and a handful of nice defensive plays , the trio was able to help ward off Brent Burns and the Beards a er a San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night. The win improved their overall record to 23-19-2 while Chad Johnson, making 25 saves, earned his 15th win of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.