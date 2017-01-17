Burns, Pavelski lead Sharks past riva...

Burns, Pavelski lead Sharks past rival LA Kings, 3-2

Read more: Washington Times

Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored in the San Jose Sharks ' seventh win at Staples Center in their last eight trips, 3-2 over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Joe Thornton had two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the defending Western Conference champion Sharks , who wrapped up their regular-season series against their biggest rivals with three victories in five games.

