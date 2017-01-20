Brent Burns' offensive exploits making Sharks defenceman a clear Norris Trophy favourite
According to his peers at the NHL all-star game, what San Jose's Brent Burns has done so far this season has been "unreal," "crazy," and "out of this world." He's not only ranked in the top 10 with 21 goals in 50 games, but is also fourth in scoring with 51 points, behind Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, all forwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC