Brent Burns' offensive exploits making Sharks defenceman a clear Norris Trophy favourite

10 hrs ago

According to his peers at the NHL all-star game, what San Jose's Brent Burns has done so far this season has been "unreal," "crazy," and "out of this world." He's not only ranked in the top 10 with 21 goals in 50 games, but is also fourth in scoring with 51 points, behind Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, all forwards.

