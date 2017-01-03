Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers
San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot as Kris Russell and Adam Larsson look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC