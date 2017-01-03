Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5...

Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot as Kris Russell and Adam Larsson look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC