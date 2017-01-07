Boedker re-enters lineup as Sharks host Red Wings

Winger Mikkel Boedker will draw back into the lineup and Micheal Haley will sit Saturday as the Sharks face the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center looking to halt a three-game losing streak. Boedker was a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday when the Sharks lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on the second game of their three-game homestand.

