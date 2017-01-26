Barracuda Bytes: Nikolay Goldobin sco...

Barracuda Bytes: Nikolay Goldobin scores twice in win

Nikolay Goldobin scored twice and the San Jose Barracuda beat Grand Rapids 4-2 on Friday despite being wildly outshot. That brings the Russian forward to nine goals on the season and helps the Barracuda to four points back of the Ontario Reign with a game in hand in the Pacific.

