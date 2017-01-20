All-star MVP Simmonds named NHL first...

All-star MVP Simmonds named NHL first star

Read more: The Stratford City Gazette

Philadelphia Flyers right-wing Wayne Simmonds, San Jose Sharks left-wing Patrick Marleau and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen are the NHL's three stars of the week. Simmonds earned MVP honours Sunday in his all-star game debut and also registered two goals in two contests earlier in the week with the Flyers.

