All-star MVP Simmonds named NHL first star
Philadelphia Flyers right-wing Wayne Simmonds, San Jose Sharks left-wing Patrick Marleau and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen are the NHL's three stars of the week. Simmonds earned MVP honours Sunday in his all-star game debut and also registered two goals in two contests earlier in the week with the Flyers.
