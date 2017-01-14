After rough week, Sharks defense corps again close to full strength

The Sharks have had a tumultuous time with their defense corps over the last few days but it appears the unit will be close to full health for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center. David Schlemko will return after he missed five games with an upper body injury and Paul Martin said he should be ready to play again after he was hurt on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

