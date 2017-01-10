After missing on Nieto, Sens still looking for forward help
It's no secret Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion's in the market for depth up front - per the Citizen , the Sens put in a waiver claim for former Sharks winger Matt Nieto , only for him to be claimed by the Avalanche. Later this week [Dorion will] sit down with the members of the pro scouting staff to see what might be available before the trade deadline set for March 1 at 3 p.m. EST.
