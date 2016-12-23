Ward, Haley to play as Sharks face fast, physical Oilers

Sharks coach Pete DeBoer is tinkering with his lineup once again as forward Joel Ward will play after a one-game absence and Tommy Wingels will be a scratch for Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. There will be no changes on defense, as David Schlemko will sit out a second straight game in favor of Dylan DeMelo, who is coming off what DeBoer felt might have been his best game of the season Tuesday when the Sharks beat Calgary 4-1.

