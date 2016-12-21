Top Sports Stories of 2016: No. 3 -- Labanc makes NHL debut
The New Dorp Beach resident, who turned 21 this month, was promoted to the San Jose Sharks and made his NHL debut on Nov. 7, scoring his first goal -- and first point -- in his fifth game, a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The forward's tally tied the game at 2-2 at 9:04 of the second period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC