Top Sports Stories of 2016: No. 3 -- Labanc makes NHL debut

The New Dorp Beach resident, who turned 21 this month, was promoted to the San Jose Sharks and made his NHL debut on Nov. 7, scoring his first goal -- and first point -- in his fifth game, a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The forward's tally tied the game at 2-2 at 9:04 of the second period.

