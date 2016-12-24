The Daily Chum: Kevin Labanc is here to stay
Kevin Labanc walked into SAP Center with four goals, tied for fifth on the San Jose Sharks. He walked out on Friday night having given the Sharks a 3-2 victory with a pair of goals with sole possession of fifth place on the San Jose leaderboard in goals.
