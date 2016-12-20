Sharks vs. Flames Preview: San Jose hosts the young guns
San Jose heads back to SAP Center to host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday for just the second time this season looking to get back to its winning ways after losing to Chicago on Sunday. Calgary beat Arizona 4-2 on Monday night.
