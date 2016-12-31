Sharks' Vlasic injured after taking slap shot to face

Scary moment late in the third period of the San Jose Sharks' 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night when defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was hit in the face by a Shayne Gostisbehere slap shot, resulting in a nasty cut that left a pool of blood on the ice. In happened with just under 30 seconds to play in the game when Vlasic, positioned in front of the net, was hit high by the shot and immediately dropped to the ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.