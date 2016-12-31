Sharks' Vlasic injured after taking s...

Sharks' Vlasic injured after taking slap shot to face

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MSNBC

Scary moment late in the third period of the San Jose Sharks' 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night when defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was hit in the face by a Shayne Gostisbehere slap shot, resulting in a nasty cut that left a pool of blood on the ice. In happened with just under 30 seconds to play in the game when Vlasic, positioned in front of the net, was hit high by the shot and immediately dropped to the ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC