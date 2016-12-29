Sharks tough guy keeps finding his way onto the ice
With the emergence of two impactful rookies, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier, Sharks coach Pete DeBoer is sitting an everyday player from last year's Stanley Cup Final team almost nightly. Joel Ward, in the middle of three-year, $9.75-million contract, sat twice in a recent three-game span.
