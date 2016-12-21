Sharks notes: Pete DeBoer, Todd McLellan maintain friendly relationship

Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said he and Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who coached the Sharks from 2008-2015, have maintained a friendly relationship since they were both on Team Canada's coaching staff at the 2015 IIHF World Championships. McLellan was the head coach and DeBoer was an assistant for the Canadian team, which included Brent Burns, that won the gold medal.

