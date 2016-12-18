Sharks lose to Blackhawks 4-1, win st...

Sharks lose to Blackhawks 4-1, win streak snapped at four

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Joe Pavelski scored for the third time in four games but the Sharks weren't able to bounce back after they allowed a third period goal to Ryan Hartman in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center. Forward Mikkel Boedker lost a faceoff to the left of the Sharks goal to Vinnie Hinostroza, who tapped to Hartman.

Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
Chicago, IL

