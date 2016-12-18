Sharks lose to Blackhawks 4-1, win streak snapped at four
Joe Pavelski scored for the third time in four games but the Sharks weren't able to bounce back after they allowed a third period goal to Ryan Hartman in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center. Forward Mikkel Boedker lost a faceoff to the left of the Sharks goal to Vinnie Hinostroza, who tapped to Hartman.
