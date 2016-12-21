San Jose snaps Stockton's win streak
The San Jose Barracuda scored early and often and beat the Heat 6-3 Tuesday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 3,432 at SAP Center in San Jose. The loss snapped the Heat's three-game winning streak, but Stockton remains in first place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division.
