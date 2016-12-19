San Jose Sharks Lose Road Trip Finale at Chicago Blackhawks
Only the Chicago Blackhawks stood in the way of a perfect road trip Sunday, Dec. 18. Unfortunately, they proved too much as the San Jose Sharks lose the fourth and final game of their last road trip before Christmas. San Jose hosts the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames Tuesday and Edmonton Oilers Friday.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
