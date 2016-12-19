San Jose Sharks Lose Road Trip Finale...

San Jose Sharks Lose Road Trip Finale at Chicago Blackhawks

Monday Dec 19

Only the Chicago Blackhawks stood in the way of a perfect road trip Sunday, Dec. 18. Unfortunately, they proved too much as the San Jose Sharks lose the fourth and final game of their last road trip before Christmas. San Jose hosts the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames Tuesday and Edmonton Oilers Friday.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

